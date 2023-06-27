SCADA Market to Hit US$ 26.6 Billion (CAGR of 4.6%) During 2023-2028

SCADA Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “SCADA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global SCADA market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

SCADA Market Overview :

SCADA, or supervisory control and data acquisition, refers to a system used for monitoring and controlling various industrial processes and infrastructures. It is a comprehensive software and hardware framework that enables real-time data acquisition, visualization, and management of complex systems. Industries that need centralized control and monitoring of several linked components, such as manufacturing, power production, oil and gas, water treatment, and transportation, frequently use SCADA systems. It functions as a bridge between the physical equipment and the human operators, allowing for efficient supervision and control of industrial processes. The system consists of several key components, including remote terminal units (RTUs) or programmable logic controllers (PLCs), a communication network, a central host or server, and a user interface. RTUs or PLCs are responsible for collecting data from sensors and actuators deployed in the field, while the communication network facilitates the exchange of information between the field devices and the central host.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scada-market/requestsample

Global SCADA Market Trends:

The increasing demand for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the increasing demand for operational efficiency and productivity. Along with this, industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, and manufacturing rely on SCADA systems to monitor and control their processes in real time, enabling efficient operations, reducing downtime, and minimizing manual interventions. Therefore, it is significantly supporting the market.

In addition, the growing need for enhanced safety and security measures is positively influencing the market. With the rise in cybersecurity threats and the potential for physical accidents in industrial environments, there is a heightened emphasis on safeguarding critical infrastructure. Apart from this, the rising inclination toward sustainable energy solutions is also contributing to the market, as SCADA systems are essential for managing and controlling complex renewable energy generation and distribution networks. Furthermore, the integration of SCADA systems with emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing is creating a positive market outlook.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scada-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Leading SCADA Companies Worldwide:

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Alstom

• General Electric Co.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Iconics Inc.

• Elynx Technologies, LLC

• Enbase LLC

• Globalogix

• Inductive Automation

Breakup by Component:

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

• Communication Systems

• Others

Breakup by Architecture:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by End-User:

• Oil and Gas

• Power

• Water and Wastewater

• Manufacturing

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.