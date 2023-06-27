Stem Cell Banking Market Expected To Reach $16.55 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 15.6%

Stem Cell Banking Market Size 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem cells are used to repair and self-renew damaged cells. It is also used to treat various medical conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, and multiple myeloma. These cells are stored in stem cell banks, as they have the potential for usage in the treatment of any medical conditions. The collected stem cells are cryopreserved and stored for decades, which can be later used to treat large number of chronic diseases such as leukemia, thalassemia, and diabetes. Stem cell banking market size was valued at $4,298.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,558.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

American CryoStem Corporation

Americord Registry LLC

Cordlife Group Limited

Cryo Cell International Inc.

Cryoholdco De LatinoAmerica, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.

StemCyte Cord Blood Bank

Covis Pharma

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Smart cells

CSG BIO

The stem cell banking market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches used in this industry:

Service Type:

a. Cord Blood Banking: This segment involves the collection, processing, and storage of stem cells obtained from umbilical cord blood at the time of childbirth.

b. Adult Stem Cell Banking: This segment focuses on the collection and storage of stem cells derived from adult tissues such as bone marrow, adipose tissue, dental pulp, etc.

c. Embryonic Stem Cell Banking: This segment deals with the preservation of embryonic stem cells obtained from surplus embryos from in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

Source:

a. Autologous Stem Cell Banking: This segment involves the storage of stem cells derived from an individual's own body, which can be used for future personal therapeutic purposes.

b. Allogeneic Stem Cell Banking: This segment pertains to the collection and preservation of stem cells from a donor for potential use in unrelated individuals, such as for transplantation purposes.

Application:

a. Clinical Applications: This segment includes the utilization of banked stem cells for therapeutic purposes, such as treating blood disorders, immune system disorders, genetic diseases, and regenerative medicine.

b. Research Applications: This segment focuses on the use of banked stem cells for scientific research, drug development, disease modeling, and other preclinical studies.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes healthcare facilities that store stem cells for potential therapeutic use in their patients.

b. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: This segment comprises companies that utilize banked stem cells for research and development of novel therapeutics and drug discovery.

c. Research Institutes and Academic Centers: This segment involves educational and research institutions that store stem cells for scientific studies and advancements in the field.

Region:

The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, considering regional variations in stem cell banking practices, regulations, and market dynamics.

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

