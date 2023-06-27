Resonators Market Size to Reach US$ 22.32 Billion by 2028 | IMARC Group

Resonators Market Research and Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global resonators market size reach US$ 22.32 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.65% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Resonators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global resonators market size reached US$ 7.83 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.32 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.65% during 2023-2028.

Resonators refer to devices utilized to modulate sound or vibration, effectively canceling out specific ranges of frequencies and eliminating harsh pitches. In the automotive sector, these instruments play a crucial role in modulating exhaust sound and reducing the decibel level before reaching the muffler. Resonators are integral to sound control strategies in cars and can complement existing setups, eliminate unwanted noise while preserving desired tones, or even replace mufflers or baffling. In addition to this, these devices enable frequency filtering, signal amplification, and signal processing that aid in extending their applications to musical instruments, electronic circuits, and optical devices. As a result, resonators find widespread usage in scientific research, providing valuable insights into the mechanical, electrical, or optical properties of various materials.

Resonators Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding automotive sector, where these devices are used for several purposes, such as infotainment systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and engine control units, is primarily driving the resonators market. Besides this, the extensive utilization of these instruments in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other consumer electronics to enhance their connectivity and performance is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, resonators play a crucial role in signal processing, frequency control, and data transmission across wireless networks, including fifth generation (5G) and Wi-Fi, which are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for these devices in the aerospace and defense sectors for navigation systems, satellite communication, radar systems, and military applications and the rising automation and robotics in manufacturing, logistics, and energy industries to enable accurate timing, control, and synchronization in several types of machinery are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, advancements in surface acoustic wave (SAW) and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and the elevating requirement for these machines in medical equipment for precise frequency control and signal processing are expected to bolster the resonators market in the coming years.

Resonators Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Abracon LLC

IQD Frequency Products Ltd (Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG)

Microchip Technology Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SHOULDER Electronics Limited

SiTime Corporation

Token Electronics Industry Co. Ltd.

TXC Corporation, etc.

The report has segmented the market based on type and application.

Type Insights:

MEMS Resonators

Crystal Resonators

Application Insights:

Telecommunication

Alarms and Detection

Military and Space

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

