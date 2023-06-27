Global Baby Powder Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Baby Powder Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Baby Powder Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the baby powder market. As per TBRC’s baby powder market forecast, the baby powder market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.95 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for baby hygiene products is significantly contributing to the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest baby powder market share. Major players in the Baby Powder market include Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon Corporation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Burt's Bees, Mothercare, PZ Cussons, The Himalaya Drug Company, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mee Mee, Chattem Inc., GLÜKi Organics, Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.
Baby Powder Market Segments
1) By Product: Talc-Based, Talc-Free
2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
3) By End User: Infant, Toddler
This type of powder refers to a fine powder composed mainly of talc or corn starch that is sprinkled or rubbed on the skin to absorb moisture and relieve chafing. It is a light powder that helps to dry or smooth the skin. This type of powder is used for preventing diaper rashes on a baby’s skin.
