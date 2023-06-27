Flavored Water Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Flavored Water Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s flavored water market forecast, the flavored water market size is predicted to reach a value of $39.86 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global flavored water industry is due to the rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle. North America region is expected to hold the largest flavored water market share. Major flavored water companies include Nestlé, Talking Rain, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Hint Inc., Spindrift, National Beverage Corp., Sanpellegrino S.P.A., KeurigDr Pepper Inc.
Flavored Water Market Segments
●By Type: Carbonated, Still
●By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Store
●By Packing: Bottle, Can, Box, Pouch
●By Industrial Application: Beverage Industry, Brewery Industry, Health And Wellness Industry, Other Industry Applications
●By Flavor: Blueberry, Watermelon, Cola, Coconut, Citrus, Unflavored
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The flavored water infuse various fruit flavors and artificial sweeteners into the packaged mineral water. Flavored waters can be delicious and hydrating without contributing to undesirable weight gain, depending on the variety. Plant extracts and fruit juices are used in some kinds, which provide valuable antioxidants. Natural or synthetic flavorings can be used to flavor water.
The Table Of Content For The Flavored Water Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Flavored Water Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Flavored Water Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
