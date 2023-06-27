Global Amino Acid Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Amino Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the amino acid market analysis. As per TBRC’s amino acid market forecast, the amino acid market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5% through the forecast period.
Rising health consciousness among the population is expected to propel the amino acid market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest amino acid market share. Major amino acid market leaders include Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amino GmbH, Cargill Inc., Fufeng Group Company Limited, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Novus International Inc., Iris Biotech GmbH.
Amino Acid Market Segments
1) By Type: Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Other Types
2) By Source: Animal-Based, Plant-Based
3) By Application: Animal Feed, Food and Beverages, Pharma and Health Care, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Other Applications
These types of acid are used for animal as well as human nutrition. Amino acids consist of an acidic carboxyl group (COOH), a basic amino group (NH2), and an organic R group that is unique to each amino acid. These types of acids refer to the basic elements of proteins and are found in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, and soy products. It helps to improve the immune system, combat arthritis and cancer, and cure tinnitus and rectal ailments. These are useful in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones in the human body.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
