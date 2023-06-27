Deutsche Digital Assets Lists DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (SLCT) on Deutsche Börse Xetra

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (ISIN: DE000A3G3ZD0; WKN: A3G3ZD, Ticker: SLCT) is now listed and starts trading on Deutsche Börse Xetra on June 27, 2023

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP tracks the MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”)

With the newly launched ETP, investors can gain exposure to a basket of top 10 crypto assets in a cost-effective way

The ETP is 100% collateralized by coins held in an institutional-grade custody solution with Aplo SAS

/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT, Germany, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (ISIN: DE000A3G3ZD0; WKN: A3G3ZD, Ticker: SLCT) is now listed and starts trading on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra on June 27, 2023. The exchange traded product (ETP) becomes a cost-effective way for investors to gain exposure to the top 10 largest crypto assets by market capitalization on Xetra with a total expense ratio of 1.69%.

The DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP is 100% physically backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies composing the MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”) and is held in an institutional-grade custody solution with with Aplo SAS.

The ETP offers investors the opportunity to achieve portfolio diversification with a single investment, which is a significant advantage for those seeking to balance their portfolio risk or gain exposure to a variety of crypto assets.

"We are excited to announce the listing of DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP, our first multi-asset crypto ETP, which represents a major step forward in our product offerings and unlocks new opportunities for our valued investors," said Dominik Poiger, CFA, Chief Product Officer of DDA. "The DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP was designed with institutional and individual investor interests in mind and allows them to gain exposure to a variety of crypto assets."

“We are proud to partner with Deutsche Digital Assets to support the launch of their innovative Crypto Select 10 ETP,” said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. “We are confident that MarketVector’s experience with both multi-asset crypto benchmarks and optimizing investability and liquidity will benefit investors of this new ETP.”

"We're thrilled to see our MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index underpin the new DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP,” Martin Leinweber, CFA, Digital Asset Product Strategist of MarketVector. “This index provides a balanced and diversified selection of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, providing a robust basis for this innovative ETP. It marks another step in our commitment to delivering effective and dynamic indexes in the evolving digital asset market. We look forward to continued collaboration with DDA and to further advancing the digital asset ecosystem together.”

The new listing complements DDA’s offering of crypto exchange traded products including DDA Physical Bitcoin ETP (XBTI, ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1) and DDA Physical Ethereum ETP (IETH, ISIN: DE000A3GTML1) on multiple European exchanges. The company also has its DDA Physical ApeCoin ETP (IAPE, ISIN: DE000A3GYNY2) listed on Börse Stuttgart.

For more information on the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP, please visit the DDA website https://deutschedigitalassets.com/select-10/ or contact the team directly under contact@deutschedigitalassets.com .

Product name DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg SLCT / SLCT GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3G3ZD0 / A3G3ZD TER 1.69% Base Currency USD Trading Currency EUR Underlying MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”) Product Structure Physically replicating Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly Index Provider MarketVector Domicile Liechtenstein Issuer DDA ETP AG Security Trustee Bankhaus von der Heydt GmbH & Co. KG Custodian(s) Aplo SAS Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V.

Jane Street Financial Ltd.

DRW Europe B.V.

Bluefin Europe LLP Launch date



May 22, 2023 Listing date Jun 27, 2023

About Deutsche Digital Assets – www.deutschedigitalassets.com

Established in 2017, Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH (DDA) is a German crypto and digital asset manager that serves as a trusted gateway for investors seeking exposure to crypto assets. DDA, through various subsidiaries, offers a menu of crypto investment products and solutions, ranging from passive to actively managed, as well as financial product white-labeling services for asset managers. By leveraging traditional financial products, DDA provides investors with familiar access to a range of crypto asset ETPs, professional investment funds, and hedgefunds strategies, making crypto and digital asset acquisition as easy as buying a stock. For more information, please visit https://deutschedigitalassets.com/

Press contact:

Syuzanna Avanesyan

press@deutschedigitalassets.com

www.deutschedigitalassets.com

About MarketVector Indexes – www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with approximately USD27 billion in assets under management.

Media Contacts:

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf of MarketVector

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com

Important Notices:

This article represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes. It is not a prospectus in the sense of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129(Prospectus Regulation) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz – WpPG). It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.



Risk Considerations:

The price of an investment in a DDA ETP may go up or down and the investor may not get back the amount invested. The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable. Past performance is hence no guarantee of future performance. You agree to do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decision with respect to securities or investment opportunities discussed herein. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. These are not extensive risk considerations. Prospective investors should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.

The prospectus is available at https://deutschedigitalassets.com/