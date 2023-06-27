Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s data center liquid cooling market forecast, the data center liquid cooling market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.46 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global data center liquid cooling industry is due to the increasing number of data centers and server density . North America region is expected to hold the largest data center liquid cooling market share. Major data center liquid cooling companies include Asetek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer, Midas Immersion Cooling, Schneider Electric,.
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segments
●By Type: Single Phase Cooling, Two Phase Cooling
●By Component: Solutions, Services
●By Data Center Type: Hyperscale Centers, Enterprise type, Colocation Data Centers, Other Data Center Types
●By Industry Type: Telecom and IT, BFSI, Research, Energy, Government and Academia, Healthcare, Other Industry Types
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Data center liquid cooling refers to cooling technologies that are used to control the temperature of the data center. These data centers are cooled using a combination of air conditioning and immersion cooling to optimize energy consumption and allow the data center to operate at high availability and density. The liquid-cooled system can reduce overall power consumption and improve power usage effectiveness in a data center facility.
The Table Of Content For The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends And Strategies
4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
