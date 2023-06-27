Global Wireless Audio Device Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wireless Audio Device Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Audio Device Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s wireless audio device market forecast, the wireless audio device market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 77.97 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global wireless audio device industry is due to the rise in the adoption of wireless devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest wireless audio device market share. Major wireless audio device market companies include Apple Inc., Boat Lifestyle, Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings Inc., Harman International Industries Inc.

Wireless Audio Device Market Segments

●By Product: Sound Bars, Wireless Speakers, Wirerless Headsets And Microphones

●By Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay

●By Application: Commercial, Consumer, Automotive

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless audio devices receive the signals using wireless platforms such as radio frequency waves, infrared, airplay for streaming music, and others. A wireless audio device offers connectivity and flexibility across devices. They do not require a physical wire to broadcast the audio. It provides wireless music streaming for audio systems and other speakers.

