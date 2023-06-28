Sustainability Economics (SE) launches Net-Zero Platforms For Financial Institutions
Sustainability Economics is proud to launch an extremely important solution for financial institutions, who play a crucial role in driving global net-zero economy cutting across the sectors in today’s world.
The United Nations called climate emergency "a code red for humanity" and termed it the "defining crisis of our time."
And if businesses wait any longer to act on adaptation and mitigation, the window of chance to make sure everyone has a safe and sustainable future will close.
The clear need for businesses to step up is where Sustainability Economics comes into play.
Sustainability Economics’ main mantra is to use cutting-edge technologies and automation-first approach to simplify net-zero transitions with end-to-end lifecycle management.
Sustainability Economics (SE): The Need of the Future
Sustainability Economics launches eight platforms for end-to-end lifecycle management to achieve net-zero transitions for financial institutions primarily covering asset managers, asset owners, big banks and insurers.
Transition to net-zero is complex and needs multiple modules like, carbon accounting, reporting, target setting, benchmarking, AI/ML driven climate scenario analysis, transition financing, carbon credits, blockchain driven marketplace and many more. These modules cannot work in silos, should be integrated and this is an ongoing process.
Our Net-Zero Platforms are one-stop bespoke solutions which provide all the required modules to achieve the net-zero transitions and connects them to complement each other with an automation first approach covering end-to-end lifecycle management.
About the Platforms:
Sustainability Economics covers 3 vertical platforms mainly focusing on asset managers, asset owners, banks and insurers.
The Net-Zero Investor is a bespoke platform for asset managers and asset owners which helps them to achieve their net-zero transitions.
Similarly, Net-Zero Fin and Net-Zero Insurer platforms are dedicated to Insurers and Banks.
Our Horizontal Platforms are:
Net-Zero Pulse platform covers climate scenario analysis in-line with NGFS, IEA, IPCC models along with AI/ML
Net-Zero Bond platform covers automation of end-to-end bond issuance process and transparency
Net-Zero Offset platform covers automation of end-to end carbon credit issuance process and transparency
Net-Zero DAOX is the blockchain-driven marketplace for climate bonds and carbon credits.
Net-Zero Metrics platform captures high-quality financial and climate metrics
A quick summary of the modules part of net-zero investor platform for reference.
Net-zero investor platform modules (for reference):
• Carbon Accounting -PCAF
• Reporting- Workflow and Document automation
• AI/ML driven Target Setting and Benchmarking
• Climate Scenario Analysis- NGFS, IEA IPCC with AI/ML
• Transition Financing- Blockchain, workflow, AI/ML
• Carbon Credits – Blockchain, workflow, AI/ML
• Market Place- Blockchain
Sustainability Economics Presence and Focus Region(s):
Sustainability Economics has a global presence with offices in the US and Singapore and a large development centre in Bangalore, and the company is expanding to other regions.
As part of SE’s Phase 1 strategy, the company is focusing on developed countries with climate policies in place.
Most of the company's clients are from the US, Japan, Canada, UK, EU, Singapore and many more.
Sustainability Economics will start focusing on other developing countries as policies emerge, part of the company’s Phase 2 strategy.
About Sustainability Economics:
Company Co-Founders
Sustainability Economics was founded by Kasu Venkata Reddy and Nayani Sreenadha Reddy in early 2022.
The company's CEO and Co-founder, Kasu Venkata Reddy, has 25+ years of corporate experience in product development, consulting and sales.
His recent role was with Cisco, where he was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for APJC driving automation practice.
The company’s co-founder and advisor, Nayani Sreenadha Reddy, is a Harvard alumni and has 25+ years of experience as a seasoned investor.
About Sustainability Economics Team:
The team is a blend of financial climate and technology professionals from multi-national companies, consulting firms and standard bodies who will connect the dots and simplify your net-zero transition with their diverse expertise.
Additionally, SE has global advisors from standard bodies, financial institutions, corporates and academics with diverse experience on our board.
How is Sustainability Economics (SE) different from its peers?
SE’s business model is to help financial institutions on their own transitions to net-zero as well as enable them to discover new business opportunities as part of the global net-zero economy transitions.
The bespoke platforms are packaged with relevant modules, connect them with an automation-first approach and end-to-end lifecycle management to simplify and achieve net-zero transitions for customers.
SE uses cutting edge technologies like AI/ML, blockchain, workflow automation, high-quality data sets, UI/UX Low-Code/No- Code, digital twin and many more.
We see ourselves as different than our peers who are just focusing on individual dots/modules.
