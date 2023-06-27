Chocolate Confectionery Market Strategies, Worldwide Value $118.6 Billion, CAGR 4% to 2031 - AMR

One of the key reasons driving market expansion is an increase in demand for chocolate confectionery items created with organic, exotic & functional ingredients

Expansion of sales channels and increase in use of e-commerce across the globe drive the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of gifting confectionery, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of chocolate confectionery market trends that drive market growth. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟕𝟕.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟏𝟖.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/28212

Major determinants of the market growth

Expansion of sales channels and increase in use of e-commerce across the globe drive the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market. Moreover, innovation in processing and packaging supplement the market growth. In addition, advent of various packaging and promotional activities would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The chocolate confectionery market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, age group, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is classified into dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate. By price point, it is segregated into the economy, mid-range, and luxury. Depending on age group, it is segregated into children, adult, and geriatric. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmaceuticals & drug stores, specialty stores, duty-free stores, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (335 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f6729b5abd391e5c486ed68ffe0a99cb

The megatrend of organic and premium chocolate confectionery has attracted a wider range of consumers. Most consumers are ready to pay a high price for organic chocolates, with a belief that they have additional benefits. However, organic chocolates have witnessed high acceptance by many customers as they are rich in antioxidants.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Barry Callebaut

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Delfi Limited

Ferrero International S.A

Lotte Corporation

Mars, Incorporated

Mondelez International, Inc

Nestle S.A

Perfetti Van Melle

The Hershey Company

Europe held the lion's share

By region, the global chocolate confectionery market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to existence of chocolate confectionery operations in Europe and the availability of chocolate confectionery in different variants. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand and adaption of innovative chocolate confectionery products among consumers in the region.

Sugar is a major ingredient that is used to provide sweetness in chocolate confectioneries. The increase in the use of sugar is stifling the chocolate confectionery market growth of the chocolate confectionery business as it has been related to dental issues in consumers as a result of long-term consumption. According to the American Dental Association, the consumption of sugars has been associated with an increased risk of developing dental caries.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/28212

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Sugar Confectionery Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-confectionery-market

Dark Chocolate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dark-chocolate-market-A11003

Low Calorie Chocolate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-chocolate-market-A14270

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

