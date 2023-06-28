iBOXG Ensures Government Cyber Security Compliance in Augusta, GA
Searching for Government Cyber Security Compliance? Contact iBOXG in Augusta, GA for reliable solutions. Protect your organization today.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iBOXG is pleased to announce that they can help contractors ensure they are within government cyber security compliance requirements in Augusta, GA, and the surrounding areas. By 2025, all contracting companies must comply with CMMC regulations to work with the DoD and other government entities to bid on government projects.
iBOXG is a leading cyber security solutions company dedicated to helping clients maintain high levels of security that avoid data breaches and other security concerns. When subcontractors work with government entities, these security regulations are even more vital. iBOXG ensures government cybersecurity compliance now and in the future. For companies that want to continue bidding on government projects, their CMMC compliance consulting in Augusta, GA, will help them meet the requirements by the deadline to avoid disruptions in work or lost contracts.
IBOX Global understands the importance of cyber security, particularly when working on government projects. Their team is well-versed in government cyber security compliance and aims to help companies stay current on the latest requirements to continue working with the DoD and other government agencies.
Anyone interested in learning about government cyber security compliance in Augusta, GA, can find out more by visiting the iBOXG website or calling +1 (855) 200-4269.
About iBOXG: iBOXG is a consulting firm dedicated to helping contractors maintain government cyber security compliance and other cloud networking solutions to keep businesses operating smoothly. They work closely with clients to ensure they get the best results. Their team is working with companies to ensure they meet the upcoming CMMC requirements to continue making bids on government projects.
Company: iBOXG
Address: 55 Allen Ivan Jr. Blvd., Suite 340
City: Atlanta
State: GA
Zip code: 30308
Telephone number: +1 (855) 200-4269
Email address: support@iboxg.com
Tim T. Mercer
IBOX Global, LLC
+1 855-200-4269
support@iboxg.com
