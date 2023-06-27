Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers clinical decision support systems market analysis and every facet of the clinical decision support systems market research. As per TBRC’s clinical decision support systems market forecast, the clinical decision support systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.22 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.3% through the forecast period.

An increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals is expected to drive the clinical decision support systems market demand growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major clinical decision support systems market leaders include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Meditech Medical Limited, Wolters Kluwer Health Inc., Zynx Health Incorporated, Elsevier B.V., IBM Watson Health, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Change Healthcare, Medical Information Technology.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segments

1) By Component: Services, Software, Hardware

2) By Model: Knowledge-Based CDSS, Non-Knowledge CDSS

3) By Delivery Mode: On Premise, Cloud Based

4) By Application: Medical Diagnosis, Alerts And Reminders, Prescription Decision Support, Information Retrieval, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others End Users

This type of decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based programs that analyze data within electronic health records (EHRs) to provide health care providers with reminders to assist them at the point of care to implement evidence-based clinical guidelines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

