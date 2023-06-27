PHILIPPINES, June 27 - Press Release

June 27, 2023 Villar tells grads to strive for greatness and make the PH a better country Sen. Cynthia Villar on Friday (June 22) guaranteed graduates of Bulacan State University that she joins them in reaching their dream for an abundant agriculture, a developed economy and food-sufficient Philippines. Villar was the Speaker in the Commencement Exercises of the said university where she served as Board of Regents member when she was a Congresswoman. "My dear graduates, as you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that true education goes beyond textbooks and exams and extends far beyond the walls of this institution," said Villar. As educated individuals, she told graduates it is their duty to use their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the world around us. "Let us remember that education is not just a privilege; it is a call to action. You have the privilege of education, and with it, the responsibility to uplift those who are less fortunate," said Villar. She further reminded the graduates it is incumbent upon them to use their knowledge, skills, and resources to create opportunities. They are also bound to empower individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty and adversity. "While we are on the issue of poverty and adversity, our agriculture sector is faced with tremendous challenges, despite the fact that we are an agricultural country," she lamented. Regrettably, she emphasized that our farmers continue to endure poverty, making them among the most economically disadvantaged groups in our country. Because of this, as a Senator and l chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Food, and Agrarian Reform, she's working hard improve the lives of our farmers. "I ensure that every legislation I create is tailored towards addressing the needs of our agriculture sector, promoting food security, and increasing the income of our farmers," she added. Villar, sinabihan ang grads na magsikap at gawing mas mabuting bansa ang PH Tiniyak ni Sen. Cynthia Villar noong Biyernes (June 22) sa graduates ng Bulacan State University na kaisa siya ng mga ito sa pag-abot sa pangarap na isang masaganang agrikultura, maunlad na ekonomiya at food-sufficient na Pilipinas. Guest Speaker si Villar saCommencement Exercises ng naturang unibersidad kung saan siya nagsilbing Board of Regents nember nang Congresswomanw pa siya. "My dear graduates, as you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that true education goes beyond textbooks and exams and extends far beyond the walls of this institution," ayon kay Villar. Bilang edukado, sinabihan niya ang mga ito na gamitin ang kanilang kaalaman upang magkaroon ng 'positive impact' sa ating paligid. "Let us remember that education is not just a privilege; it is a call to action. You have the privilege of education, and with it, the responsibility to uplift those who are less fortunate," ani pa Villar. Pinaalalahanan din niya ang mga nagsipagtapos na gamitin ang kanilang kaalaman at kakayahan sa pagbuo ng oportunidad. "They are also bound to empower individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty and adversity." Dismayado naman siya sa malaking hamong kinakahap ng agriculture sector sa kabila ng "agricultural country" tayo. Aniya, patuloy na naghihikahos ang ating mga magsasaka kaya sila ang "most economically disadvantaged group" sa ating bansa. Dahil dito, bilang senador at chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture Food, and Agrarian Reform, patuloy ang kanyang pagsisikap para maiangat ang buhay ng ating mga magsasaka. "I ensure that every legislation I create is tailored towards addressing the needs of our agriculture sector, promoting food security, and increasing the income of our farmers," dagdag pa niya.