June 27
June 27, 2023

Koko commends PBBM, UAE gov't for pardon of 3 convicted Pinoys

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III applauded President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the latter's decision to grant pardon to three Filipinos who were convicted in the UAE.

Pimentel said this "act of compassion and mercy" extended to three Filipinos, two of whom were facing the dire consequences of being on death row, "is a testament of true friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and UAE."

Pimentel commended both leaders "for their concerted efforts in securing the pardon of the convicted Filipinos."

"I congratulate President Marcos and thank the UAE government for this good news. I am sure that this significant development will further strengthen the bond between our country and the UAE," the former Senate President said.

"President Marcos has shown his resolve and unwavering dedication to help our kababayans and ensure a just resolution for the convicted Filipinos abroad," Pimentel said.

"The Marcos government's strong diplomatic relations and effective communication have made the undertaking a huge success. His efforts have brought immense relief to the families of the convicted Filipinos," Pimentel added.

Pimentel also extended his gratitude to UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi for delivering the momentous news.

"The ambassador's role in facilitating communication between the two nations has played a crucial part in ensuring the successful outcome of this humanitarian endeavor," Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, Pimentel reiterated his gratefulness to the UAE government for their generous assistance and donations in support of the families affected by the recent unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

The UAE recently donated 50 tons of relief and food supplies for families evacuated due to Mayon Volcano's unrest.

