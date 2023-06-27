Table Top Games Market Sizee Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global table top games market garnered $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Copy of Report (Flash Sale Till 15th July 2023): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14818

Tabletop game is a broad term that describes many different types and styles of games that are usually played on a flat surface. There are different types of table top games offered by key market players. Manufacturers also offer different types of miniatures for miniature wargames. war games Manufacturers are offering innovative and customized miniatures with metal and eco-friendly materials, which are durable and cost-effective.

Consumers must have sufficient time and disposable income to play tabletop games for entertainment. A consumer that is working two jobs just to make ends meet is not likely to divert money from necessities or time from income-producing activities to tabletop games. Right now, the U.S. economy appears to be in a sweet spot for tabletop games; many consumers have enough time and money for some entertainment activities, but they are not so well-off that they can ignore the value of their entertainment choices.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global table top games market based on Product Type, Application, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Procure Complete Report (253 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) (Flash Sale Till 15th July 2023) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bb35294d7cf3fc37faac603080daf960

Based on type, the role playing games segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global table top games market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the miniature wargames segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the adults segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 31% of the global table top games market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the children segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global table top games market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Enquire Before Buying (Flash Sale Till 15th July 2023) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14818



Leading market players of the global table top games market analyzed in the research include Asmadi Games (U.S.), Bezier Games (U.S.), Fremont Die Consumer Products (U.S.), Games Workshop (Slovakia), Gibsons Games (UK), Goliath (Netherlands), Hasbro (U.S.), Iello Games (France), Indie Boards And Cards (U.S.), Mattel (U.S.), Ravensburger (Germany), and The Grey Fox Games (U.S.).

Trending Report :

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.