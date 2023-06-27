Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pharmaceutical logistics market forecast, the pharmaceutical logistics market size is predicted to reach a value of $161.98 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3% through the forecast period.
The rise in demand for pharmaceutical products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest pharmaceutical logistics market share. Major players in the pharmaceutical logistics market include Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, LifeConEx LLC, Marken, United Parcel Service , Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Panalpina, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Sofrigam SA, CONTINENTAL Carriers.
Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segments
1) By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics
2) By Component: Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components
3) By Procedure: Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems
4) By Transportation: Sea Freight, Air Freight, Overland
5) By Application: Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, Speciality Pharma
These types of logistics refers to the integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory, and chain management of prescription medicines.
