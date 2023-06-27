Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cell therapy technologies market. As per TBRC’s cell therapy technologies market forecast, the cell therapy technologies market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.39 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.9% through the forecast period.

Increasing investments by the government in cell-based research contributed to the global cell therapy technologies market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, MaxCyte, Lonza Group, Sartorius, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Avantor Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Danaher, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Segments

1) By Product: Consumables, Equipment, Systems & Software

2) By Cell Type: T-cells, Stem Cells, Other Cells

3) By Process: Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring and Quality Control

4) By End User: Life Science Companies, Research Institutes

This type of therapy is a type of treatment in which active cells are injected into a patient's body to treat certain disorders. This therapy seeks to treat diseases by altering certain sets of cells. In this technique, cells that originate from the patient or a donor are modified outside the body and then injected into the patient.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cell Therapy Technologies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cell Therapy Technologies Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

