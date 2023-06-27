Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biodegradable Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biodegradable Plastics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s biodegradable plastics market forecast, the biodegradable plastics market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.01 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

Growth in concerns for the environment is expected to increase the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest biodegradable plastics market share. Major biodegradable plastics leaders market include BASF, NatureWorks, BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC., Novamont S.p.A., Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES, Inc., Kruger Inc., Total Corbion PLA, Perstorp, K.D. FEDDERSEN, UrthPact, LLC, Biotec Pvt. Ltd., BioGreen, CLONDALKIN GROUP.

Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates), Starch Blends, Other Types

2) By End User: Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, and Other End-Users

These types of plastics are made from petrochemicals that contain biodegradable additives and are degraded into carbon dioxide, water, and biomass by microorganisms. These types of plastics are used in organic waste collection and diversion, food packaging, the agricultural and horticultural sectors, and disposable tableware. These can be used in packing materials, injection-molded products, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Biodegradable Plastics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biodegradable Plastics Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

