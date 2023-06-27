Global Decorative Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s decorative coatings market forecast, the decorative coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $113.83 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global decorative coatings industry is due to the rise in urbanization all over the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest decorative coatings market share. Major decorative coatings companies include PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Cabot Corporation.

Decorative Coatings Market Segments

● By Product Type: Emulsion, Wood Coatings, Enamels, and Other Product Types

● By Resin Type: Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, and Other Resin Types

● By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based

● By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The decorative coatings are applied to buildings and structures for protection, durability, and decoration purposes. Decorative coatings, also known as architectural coatings, consist of paints and coatings used to coat buildings and homes that are designed for a specific use, such as to protect against the wear and tear of a building’s wall

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Decorative Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Decorative Coatings Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

