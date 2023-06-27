Ready Meals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Ready Meals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Ready Meals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ready meals market forecast, the ready meals market size is predicted to reach a value of $244.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global ready meals industry is due to the growing awareness of food products with extended shelf lives. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest ready meals market share. Major ready meals companies include Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever Group, Nestle, Conagra Brands Inc., Kerry Foods, Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd., Dr. Oetker.
● By Product: Frozen, Chilled, Canned, Dried
● By Distribution Channel: Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online
● By End-User: Residential, Food Services
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The ready meals are convenient, inexpensive, fast, and pre-portioned. The ready meals are complete meals that only require heating before eating. They are ready to eat and already cooked or prepared. They are priced at a lower price and hence are cheap and convenient to use.
