Global Textured Pea Protein Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers textured pea protein market analysis and every facet of the textured pea protein market research. As per TBRC’s textured pea protein market forecast, the textured pea protein market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.82 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8% through the forecast period.

The rising consumer interest in plant-based protein is contributing to the textured pea protein market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest textured pea protein market share. Major players in the market include Roquette, Puris Foods, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Nisco ApS, Sotexpro, Exeller N.V., Vestkorn Milling AS, Nutri-Pea Limited, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Scoular, Axiom Foods Inc., AGT Foods, The Green Labs LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.

Textured Pea Protein Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Processing Type: Dry Processing, Wet Processing

4) By End Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Other End-users

This type of pea protein is a protein supplement that is extracted from peas to create high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes. It is a naturally gluten-free and soy-free product with a pleasant taste and texture, offering it an ideal complement to popular ingredients in a variety of applications. This type of pea protein is non-GMO and has low allergenicity which makes it a great alternative to wheat and soy products.

