Nurse Call System Market Size Expected To Reach $3.74 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s nurse call system market forecast, the nurse call system market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.74 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global nurse call system industry is due to the rise in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest nurse call system market share. Major nurse call system companies include Johnson Controls, Rauland Corporation, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Azure Healthcare Limited.
Nurse Call System Market Segments
● By Type: Button-Based Systems, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercom Systems
● By Technology: Wired Communication, Wireless Communication
● By Applications: Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, Other Applications
● By End User: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Clinics and Physician Offices, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nurse call systems are innovative systems that improve the interaction between patients and healthcare workers by helping informing nurses on time, enhancing alertness, and operational efficiency, especially in the case of emergencies. The nurse call system is used for a variety of communication and patient monitoring functions.
The Table Of Content For The Nurse Call System Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Nurse Call System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Nurse Call System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
