Ambient Meat Market to See Competition Rise | Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, JBS S.A.
Ambient Meat Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Ambient Meat Market will witness a 7.10% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Ambient Meat Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ambient Meat market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hormel Foods Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods, Inc. (United States), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Brazil), WH Group Limited (China), Smithfield Foods, Inc. (United States), Campofrío Food Group (Spain), Tulip Ltd. (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Ambient Meat market to witness a CAGR of 7.10% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Ambient Meat Comprehensive Study by Type (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Ambient Meat market size is estimated to increase by USD 19.5 Billion at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.97 Billion.
Definition:
The ambient meat market refers to the segment of the food industry that deals with the production, distribution, and sale of meat products that can be stored at room temperature without the need for refrigeration or freezing. Ambient meat products are typically processed and packaged in a way that extends their shelf life, allowing for convenient storage and longer distribution cycles.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Ambient Meat Market: Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Ambient Meat Market: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries, Others
Market Trends:
Adoption of Processed Meat, as it is Easily Existing in the Market and is also Easy to Cook
Market Drivers:
Convenience and extended shelf life: Ambient meat products offer the convenience of long shelf life without the need for refrigeration, providing consumers with flexibility in meal planning and reducing food waste.
Market Opportunities:
Growing Number of People across the world who are Eating Ambient Meat and Rising Awareness about its Long shelf Life Among the Consumers has Made it Gain more in the Market
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Hormel Foods Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods, Inc. (United States), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Brazil), WH Group Limited (China), Smithfield Foods, Inc. (United States), Campofrío Food Group (Spain), Tulip Ltd. (United Kingdom)
