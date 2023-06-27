Wood Pulp Market Outlook, Price Analysis, Growth (3.2%), Demand and Forecast 2023-2028

Wood Pulp Market Report

The global wood pulp market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

What is Wood Pulp?

Wood pulp is a fibrous substance obtained through the chemical or mechanical breakdown of wood into its constituent fibers. In the chemical method, wood chips are cooked in chemical solutions, followed by screening to remove any uncooked chips. If necessary, the resulting pulp undergoes a bleaching process to enhance its purity, brightness, and whiteness. On the other hand, the mechanical method involves shredding barked pulpwood using large rotating grindstones, resulting in groundwood pulp. Presently, wood pulp is experiencing growing utilization worldwide in the production of paper, paperboard, and various other wood-based products.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Historical Period: 2017-2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Wood Pulp Industry:

The global wood pulp market is primarily driven by rising product utilization in the automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food and beverage (F&B) industries. Moreover, the increasing demand for personal hygiene products, such as napkins, toilet rolls, and diapers, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising use of wood pulp in car filters, LCD screens, shoes, handbags, fresh food wrapping, paper bags and cups, labels and stickers, newspapers, envelopes, fabrics and clothing, binding agents, and carton board packaging for solid and liquid products is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand for tissue paper products due to the increasing awareness about personal hygiene is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the rapid expansion of the pulp and paper industry, growing concerns about environmental pollution, rising population, and inflating consumer disposable incomes, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the global wood pulp market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• APRIL Group (RGE Pte Ltd)

• ARAUCO

• Canfor Corporation

• Metsä Group

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Sappi Limited

• Södra, Sonoco Products Company

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Suzano Papel e Celulose

• UPM-Kymmene Oyj

• WestRock Company.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the global wood pulp market based on type, grade, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Hardwood

• Softwood

Breakup by Grade:

• Mechanical

• Chemical

• Semi-Chemical

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Packaging

o Food and Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Personal Care and Cosmetics

o Automotive

o Others

• Paper

o Newspaper

o Books and Magazines

o Tissues

o Others

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

