Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s macular degeneration treatment market forecast, the macular degeneration treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.3 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global macular degeneration treatment industry is due to the increasing burden of retinal disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest macular degeneration treatment market share. Major macular degeneration treatment companies include Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Regenxbio Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Segments

● By Stage of Disease: Early-Stage AMD, Intermediate AMD, Late-Stage AMD

● By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals

● By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Route of Administration

● By Types: Wet Macular Degeneration, Dry Macular Degeneration

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Macula refers to the central portion of the retina, a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye. The macula is responsible for central vision. Degeneration of the macula, which affects the central part of the retina (the macula) and results in distortion or loss of central vision, occurs most commonly after the age of 60 and is referred to as age-related macular generation (AMD). The macular degeneration treatment is used to treat macular degeneration eye disease and slow the disease and prevent severe loss of vision

The Table Of Content For The Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

