Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Wega form strategic partnership in Finland

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Wega Group OY to establish an advanced bioenergy platform in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the partnership announced today, CIP and WEGA will join forces to source, develop, and construct advanced bioenergy projects in Finland – primarily focused on technologies such as biogas and gasification. The collaboration brings together CIP’s expertise in financing and developing large-scale green transition infrastructure and Wega’s expertise within renewable energy and sustainable supply chains in Finland.

Once fully established, the platform will seek to develop multiple projects with individual investment sizes of EUR 50m – 200m within the foreseeable future. The projects will produce green molecules (hydrogen and/or ammonia?) which can be used for the transportation sector and hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, contributing to the circular economy and the green transition.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner at CIP, says: “We see a strong potential within the advanced bioenergy sector in Finland, and already have visibility on a robust pipeline within biogas and gasification. We look forward to progressing the project and pipeline development with WEGA and contributing to Finland’s further transition to renewable energy.”

CEO of WEGA Niko Ristikankare added: ”At Wega, we all are very excited to start building a new advanced fuels platform together with CIP. We are impressed by their rock-solid expertise and forward looking strategy. We believe that cooperation with strong partner like CIP enables us to grow the Finnish advanced fuels production to the next level.”



About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Wega Group OY

Founded in 2012, Wega is a detective of better energy for its customers. Wega has specialised in services covering the production and distribution of renewable fuels as well as building reliable and sustainable supply chains. Their solution-focused team investigates energy related questions and issues for small and large companies as well as for municipal operators. Wega employs over 35 energy professionals and has offices in Espoo, Finland. For more information, visit www.wega.fi/en

