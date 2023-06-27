DC-DC Converter Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2028

DC-DC Converter Market

The global DC-DC converter market size reached US$ 10.7 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

The power requirements of various electronic components, such as integrated circuits (ICs), can span a broad spectrum, and when subjected to fluctuating or inappropriate voltage, these components risk damage and failure. As a result, DC-DC converters, otherwise referred to as linear or switching regulators, are built into electronic devices to change and stabilize direct current (DC) voltage. These converters make use of rapid switching and elements, including inductors, transformers, and capacitors, to effectively generate a regulated voltage output. Presently, multiple producers provide DC-DC converters enabling customers to create and individualize their power configurations.

How Big is the DC-DC Converter Market?

What Are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the DC-DC Converter Industry?

There is a growing demand for handheld electronic devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, and desktops, owing to the increase in internet usage, acting as a primary driver for market expansion. Furthermore, DC-DC converters are integral in electric vehicles (EVs), where they ensure efficient energy conversion, power vehicle add-ons, and recharge the supplementary battery. In combination with escalating environmental consciousness and understanding about excessive vehicle pollution, and a range of governmental policies to decrease carbon emissions, the market is receiving a significant boost. Moreover, with the progressive depletion of traditional energy resources, including oil, coal, and natural gas, the exploration and use of renewable energy alternatives are expanding globally. This progression necessitates DC-DC converters to provide accurate control over input and output properties and to enhance the utility and dependability of energy management systems. Additionally, market participants offer a comprehensive selection of DC-DC converters, from cost-effective low-power alternatives to sturdy and dependable power modules, which are appropriate for industrial, medical, defense, and railway sectors. This wide range of options further fuels market growth by providing solutions tailored to specific needs and applications.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Mounting Style:

• Surface Mount

• Through Hole

Breakup by Input Voltage:

• 5-36V

• 36-75V

• 75V and above

Breakup by Output Voltage:

• 3.3V

• 5V

• 12V

• 15V and above

Breakup by Application:

• Smartphone

• Servers PCs

• EV Battery

• Railway

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• ABB Ltd

• Bel Fuse Inc.

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• General Electric Company

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Meggitt plc

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• RECOM Power GmbH

• STMicroelectronics

• TDK Corporation

• Vicor Corporation.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

