Global Telepsychiatry Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s telepsychiatry market forecast, the telepsychiatry market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.52 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.2% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for mental health treatment is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest telepsychiatry market share. Major players in the market include AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Sodexo S.A., LogistiCare Solutions LLC, The Allure Group, Aramark Corporation, Alere Inc., Flatworld Solution, Integrated Medical Transport, ABM Industries Inc., Advanced Telemed Services, American Telepsychiatrists.
Telepsychiatry Market Segments
1) By Type: Routine Telepsychiatry, Forensic Telepsychiatry, Crisis Telepsychiatry, In-Home Telepsychiatry
2) By Age Group: Adult, Pediatric and Adolescent, Geriatric
3) By End-Use: Community Mental Health Centers, Specialty Care Settings, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Homecare, Other End-Users
This type of psychiatry refers to the delivery and assistance of clinical psychiatric care, including medical care, providing patient education, health information services, and self-care through telecommunications and digital communication technologies.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Telepsychiatry Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Telepsychiatry Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
