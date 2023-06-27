Food Colors Market Size Expected To Reach $4.69 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Food Colors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Food Colors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food colors market forecast, the food colors market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.69 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global food colors industry is due to the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest food colors market share. Major food colors companies include Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Color House, Kalsec Inc., Döhler, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Food Colors Market Segments

● By Type: Natural, Synthetic, Nature Identical

● By Form: Liquid, Powder, Gel

● By Application: Dairy, Meat Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Processed Food And Vegetables, Oils And Fats, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food colors are chemical and natural additive dye, pigment, or substance that imparts color when added to food or drink. Food coloring (dye) is frequently used in processed foods, beverages, and condiments. They are used to keep or enhance the appearance of food.

The Table Of Content For The Food Colors Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Colors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Colors Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

