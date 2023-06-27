Members of two committees visited the Black Box Theatre

MACAU, June 27 - The Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), will officially open in early July. On 25 June, IC organised a visit of members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and the Cultural Heritage Committee to the new theatre. The President and Vice President of IC, Leong Wai Man and Cheang Kai Meng, as well as the Acting Director of the Macao Cultural Centre, Lei Lo Heng, accompanied the members of the committees in the visit, and introduced the facilities of the theatre and exchanged views on the use of the facilities.

The Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre is one of the projects under the Macao SAR Government in the 2nd Five-Year Plan, with the aim of constantly promoting the development of Macao as “One Base”. The venue will officially open in early July and will host all activities originally scheduled to be held at the Black Box Theatre of the Old Court Building. Members of the Committees expressed positive opinions toward the opening of the new venue.

The new Black Box Theatre is a three-storey building, which connects with the Macao Cultural Centre and occupies a total area of 3,110 square metres. The design is practical and functional, opting for less public spaces and non-essential decorative elements, in order to make full use of the architectural space by dividing it into two theatres and one multi-purpose room. The theatre is also equipped with a freight elevator that connects to a loading and unloading area, as well as four suspension points that allow for the lifting and installation of large theatrical scenery at a high level, in order to meet the requirements of the industry for the venue.

The building of the Black Box Theatre has two theatres with a capacity for 140 and 160 spectators, respectively. Box I is equipped with a tension net made of intertwined steel cables on the ceiling, which supports the use of ropes and grids to meet the needs of different performances. In turn, Box II has a rigging system that can move along the rails on the ceiling, which provides flexible and adjustable suspension points for performing groups to set the stage. In addition, the building includes other auxiliary facilities, including a multifunctional rehearsal room, dressing rooms, actors’ bar, makeup rooms and a multifunctional room.

The Black Box Theatre has a flexible configuration of performance spaces where the stage can be adjusted based on the performance’s needs and the spectator area can be adapted to the stage design, so performers and designers can create the theatre set and production with greater flexibility. The theatre is especially suitable for young art practitioners who wish to develop innovative experimental performances. The Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre is now open for bookings. For more information about booking the new venue, please visit the official website at www.ccm.gov.mo/guidelines.

Representatives attending the visit to the Black Box Theatre included the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Industries Fund, Chan Ka Io; the Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi; the Members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Chan Hou Seng, Hoi Kin Wa, Lam Chong and Choi Ian Sin; the Member of the Cultural Heritage Committee and Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Wong Sai Peng; the Members of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Ieng Weng Fat and Maria José do Carmo de Freitas; the Acting Head of Division of Public Roads, Leong Chan Weng.