Oligonucleotide Synthesis: Market Emerging Technologies , Trends and Growth Opportunities

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is witnessing a transformative phase with the advent of emerging technologies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at $5,197.50 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $26,099.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.10% from 2021 to 2030.

Oligonucleotide synthesis plays a pivotal role in various fields of life sciences, including genomics, proteomics, and molecular diagnostics. Over the years, advancements in technology have revolutionized the process of oligonucleotide synthesis, enabling researchers and industries to achieve greater precision, scalability, and cost-efficiency. In this blog, we will explore the emerging technologies in oligonucleotide synthesis and their impact on the market, as well as the growth opportunities they present.

𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Next-Generation Sequencing has been a game-changer in the field of genomics. This high-throughput sequencing technology relies on the synthesis of millions of oligonucleotide probes to capture and sequence DNA fragments. We will discuss the market trends associated with the integration of NGS and oligonucleotide synthesis, including the increasing demand for long-read sequencing and the development of novel chemistries for accurate and rapid DNA synthesis.

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐲-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Microarray technology has found widespread applications in gene expression analysis, genotyping, and drug discovery. We will delve into the advancements in microarray-based oligonucleotide synthesis, such as inkjet printing and photolithography, which enable the parallel synthesis of thousands of oligonucleotides on a solid surface. This section will explore the market potential of microarray-based synthesis platforms and their impact on diagnostics and personalized medicine.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The emergence of gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, has revolutionized the field of molecular biology. Oligonucleotides serve as essential tools for gene editing by facilitating targeted DNA repair or introducing specific modifications. We will discuss the market trends and growth opportunities associated with oligonucleotide synthesis for gene editing applications, including the development of modified nucleotides and delivery systems.

𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Enzymatic methods for oligonucleotide synthesis have gained attention due to their potential for high-fidelity and environmentally friendly production. We will explore the recent advancements in enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis, including the use of polymerases and ligases, and their impact on the market. This section will also discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with scaling up enzymatic synthesis for industrial applications.

𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬:

DNA nanotechnology offers exciting possibilities for creating intricate nanostructures and functional devices. Oligonucleotides act as building blocks for constructing DNA nanostructures with precise control over their shape and function. We will examine the market trends and growth opportunities associated with the integration of oligonucleotide synthesis and DNA nanotechnology, including applications in nanomedicine, biosensing, and materials science.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

LGC Limited

Merck KGAA

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

