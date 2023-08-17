Hedgehog Direct Indexes in Digital Assets — Now With FTSE Russell
Built for easy and automated investment diversification, the Hedgehog crypto app now features Stacks that aim to track the FTSE Russell Digital Asset Indexes
It’s great to be working with Hedgehog and enabling their clients to add FTSE Digital Asset Indexes, in association with Digital Asset Research, to their investment portfolios.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Built for easy and automated investment diversification, the Hedgehog crypto platform now features Stacks that aim to track the FTSE Russell Digital Asset Indexes. Hedgehog is proud to collaborate with FTSE Russell, part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), enabling rigorous industry intelligence to investors worldwide.
— Kristen Mierzwa, Head of Digital Assets, at FTSE Russell
The Digital Asset Indexes unite TradFi reliability with crypto's cutting-edge experimentation. Hedgehog's suite of portfolio management tools enables crypto investors to take advantage of FTSE Russell's Indexes with just a few clicks with the reassurance they are underpinned by robust governance and comprehensive data.
Colton Dillion, CEO at Hedgehog, said: "Savvy crypto consumers are clamoring for exposure to high quality asset baskets with a trustworthy selection methodology and low management overhead. Hedgehog is pleased to employ the golden standard set by the FTSE Russell indices and make these direct indexing products available to institutions and retail in the US."
Kristen Mierzwa, Head of Digital Assets, at FTSE Russell, said: “It’s great to be working with Hedgehog and enabling their clients to add FTSE Digital Asset Indexes, in association with Digital Asset Research, to their investment portfolios. These flagship indices offer institutional quality, liquidity-screened exposure to digital assets, segmented by circulating weight. FTSE Russell has taken a measured approach to this frontier investment space and has built a rigorous and transparent framework, to meet investor needs.”
Hedgehog now includes Stacks that aim to track the following FTSE Russell Digital Asset Indexes:
- FTSE Digital Asset Index (Large, Mid) [FDALM]
- FTSE Digital Asset All Cap Index (Large, Mid, Small) [FDAAC]
- FTSE Digital Asset Total Cap Index (Large, Mid, Small, Micro) [FDATC]
- FTSE Digital Asset Large Cap Index [FDALC]
- FTSE Digital Asset Mid Cap Index [FDAMC]
- FTSE Digital Asset SMID Cap Index [FDASMC]
- FTSE Digital Asset Small Cap Index [FDASC]
- FTSE Digital Asset Micro Cap Index [FDAMIC]
Hedgehog customers can add FTSE Russell Digital Asset Indexes to their crypto investment portfolios, thus allocating capital to different segments of the crypto market based on asset size. The application can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.
The FTSE Global Digital Asset Index Series was developed to provide the data infrastructure and governance to serve client investment and analysis needs. In the digital asset market, unlike more established markets, price sourcing is more difficult, making our asset and exchange vetting the cornerstone of all FTSE Russell digital asset indices. FTSE Russell’s EU BMR price construction and continued monitoring play a critical role in the FTSE Global Digital Assets Index Series methodology, providing the mechanism for rigorous asset and exchange inclusion controls.
ABOUT HEDGEHOG:
Hedgehog makes it easy to buy broad swaths of the cryptocurrency market with a single deposit and automatically manages your portfolio of digital assets in response to market movements. Hedgehog has a powerful direct indexing engine that adapts to the venues, transaction networks, and assets held in your portfolio. You can customize these portfolios to manage what you hold, what strategy you want to use to balance your holdings, and even set fixed asset allocations. In the case that you want to hold broad market strategies, Hedgehog also provides and recommends a strategy based on your personal financial situation, like our Satoshi Stack (bitcoin) or our DeFi Stack, which contain every asset we can hold for you that follows a selection rule.
Investments in digital assets and cryptocurrency are Not FDIC Insured, Not SIPC Insured, Not Bank or Government Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. Before investing consider your investment objective, risk tolerance, fees and expenses. There is no guarantee that the client portfolio or the selected portion of the portfolio will mirror the index or that the performance will be identical. There is risk of portfolio drift and a difference of performance between the Stack and Index based on many factors including market movements, availability of digital assets, size of the client portfolio, among others.
