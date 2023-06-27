Building Information Modeling Market Growth Fueled by Advancements in 3D Modeling Technology | Growing at CAGR of 15.2%

Key drivers of BIM market include enhanced collaboration, government mandates, technological advancements, and global infrastructure development.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BIM Market Share is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more construction companies embrace digital transformation. The size of the global market for building information modelling, which was estimated to be worth $5,205 million in 2019, is expected to grow to $15,892 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Building information modelling (BIM) users get a competitive edge because to improved data transmission and coordination among numerous stakeholders, higher construction productivity, and other factors that are driving the growth of the BIM industry globally. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of increasing government regulations requiring the use of BIM in the global construction sector. However, the market's expansion is hampered by the high cost of the software and the scarcity of qualified personnel.

BIM facilitates seamless collaboration and communication among project stakeholders, including architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. The adoption of BIM enables real-time data sharing, coordination, and clash detection, reducing errors, rework, and delays. The trend towards integrated project delivery methods and collaborative workflows is driving the demand for BIM solutions.

Many governments worldwide are implementing mandates and initiatives to promote BIM adoption in the construction industry. These initiatives aim to improve project efficiency, reduce costs, enhance sustainability, and streamline regulatory compliance. The requirement of BIM in public infrastructure projects is a significant driver for market growth, as it encourages widespread adoption across the industry.

Rapid advancements in BIM technology are fueling market growth. The integration of BIM with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) is transforming the way construction projects are planned, visualized, and executed. AI-powered algorithms are being used for automated design optimization, clash detection, and predictive analytics, enhancing project outcomes.

With increasing emphasis on sustainable and green building practices, BIM plays a crucial role in optimizing energy efficiency, material usage, and environmental impact. BIM enables designers and engineers to simulate and analyze various sustainability factors, such as daylighting, energy consumption, and carbon footprint, during the design phase. The integration of BIM with energy analysis tools and performance simulation software is driving its adoption in sustainable building projects.

The global construction industry is experiencing a surge in infrastructure development projects. Growing urbanization, population growth, and the need for modernization are driving investments in transportation, utilities, and commercial infrastructure. BIM offers significant benefits in complex infrastructure projects, including efficient project planning, clash detection, and maintenance management. The increasing demand for infrastructure development is a major driver for BIM market growth.

Some of the key building information modeling market industry players profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd. This study includes market trends, building information modeling market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

