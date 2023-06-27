Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market to Hit US$ 1.60 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global hot and cold therapy packs market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 1.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 1.60 billion by 2031. Analysis of the global market for hot and cold therapy packs indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.
The Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market refers to the global industry focused on the production, distribution, and utilization of therapeutic packs designed to provide either hot or cold therapy for pain relief and injury management. These packs are widely used in healthcare settings, sports medicine, rehabilitation centers, and even by individuals at home. Hot therapy packs, typically heated in a microwave or hot water, are effective in relaxing muscles, improving blood circulation, and alleviating stiffness.
Download the Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hot-and-cold-therapy-packs-market/8987
Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 1.02 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2031
|US$ 1.60 billion
|CAGR
|5.2%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Product, Technology, Services, End User, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
The market for hot and cold therapy packs is being propelled by factors including the rise in musculoskeletal diseases and sports injuries, increased knowledge of non-pharmacological pain management techniques, and escalating desire for quick and affordable treatment choices. The market is characterized by continuous product innovation, with manufacturers focusing on developing user-friendly and versatile therapy packs to cater to diverse consumer needs. Additionally, the adoption of hot and cold therapy packs by healthcare professionals and individuals seeking pain relief and injury management is contributing to the market's growth.
Recent Development in the Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market:
Whitney Johns, the company's top brand influencer, unveiled Brain Activate - ENERGY GelTM in December 2022. It is a unique proprietary gel pack with a nootropic composition.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for hot and cold therapy packs includes:
- 3M Company
- Breg Inc.
- Bruder Healthcare Company
- Medtronic Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/hot-and-cold-therapy-packs-market/8987
Market Segmentation:
Based on type, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented into instant packs, dry and moist packs, bottle systems, wraps, and others.
It is estimated that dry and moist hot and cold packs account for the largest revenue share in the global market. This dominance is due to their well-established effectiveness in treating pain.
Based on application, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented into sports injury, mastitis, neuropathic pain, post-surgery, and others.
North America accounts for the largest revenue share of around 30% in 2022 in the global hot and cold therapy packs market.
Report Coverage
Growth Plus Reports conducted thorough global market research on the market for hot and cold treatment packs. We examined the fundamental characteristics of the market, notable investment opportunities, regional development patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market actors, and mergers and acquisitions.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
-
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
-
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- MARKET DYNAMICS
-
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL HOT AND COLD THERAPY PACKS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE
-
- Instant Packs
- Dry and Moist Packs
- Bottle System
- Wraps
- Others
- GLOBAL HOT AND COLD THERAPY PACKS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
-
- Sports Injury
- Mastitis
- Neuropathic Pain
- Post-Surgery
- Others
HOT AND COLD THERAPY PACKS MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8987
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse more latest healthcare reports:
Postoperative Pain Medication Market by Drug Class (NSAIDS, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Mast Cell Stabilizers Market by Type (Mastocytosis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
COMT Inhibitors Market by Drugs (Entacapone, Tolcapone), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Neurofibromatosis Market by Type (NF1, NF2), Drug Class (Antihistamines, Antineoplastic Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Synthetic Ovulation Stimulants Market by Drug Class (Clomiphene Citrate (CC), Aromatase Inhibitors, GnRH Analogs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/