Personal Emergency Response System Market Size (US$ 8.02 Billion), Industry Report 2023-2028

Personal Emergency Response System Market Report

The report has categorized the global personal emergency response system market based on type and end user.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Personal Emergency Response System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global personal emergency response system market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the personal emergency response system market?

The global personal emergency response system market size reached US$ 5.86 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.02 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% during 2023-2028.

What is personal emergency response system?

A personal emergency response system (PERS) is a device designed to provide individuals with access to assistance during emergencies. It is equipped with a button, which individuals can connect to the phone, allowing them to communicate with an operator through the base unit at the emergency response center, where they notice the history and emergency of the patient and provides preference consequently to who should be notified. It includes mobile applications, allowing users to check in with the response center or request help.

It also offers features such as medication and appointment reminders and the ability to detect smoke, household temperatures, and carbon monoxide. In addition, PERS devices can integrate with home automation systems, such as security systems and smart thermostats, allowing users to control and monitor their homes conveniently from a single device and provide enhanced security. As a result, the personal emergency response system is widely adopted among home-based users and assisted living facilities across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the personal emergency response system?

The market is primarily driven by the rising occurrences of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, and viral infections. Additionally, the growing geriatric population susceptible to severe medical illnesses such as stroke and Alzheimer's and the growing consciousness regarding the benefits of using PERS, especially among users that live away from their homes or travel alone, are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for wearable devices such as fitness bands, smartwatches, and fitness trackers, which can be connected with smart devices to collect real-time patient data, is influencing the market growth. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and global positioning system (GPS) into PERS devices, allow them to determine the location of individuals and transmit it to the emergency response center, in situations where the user is unable to communicate or provide their location represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the growing concerns about home safety and security, driven by rising incidents of thefts and burglaries, are further accelerating the product adoption rate. Apart from this, the personal emergency response system (PERS) market is growing at different rates in numerous regions, with North America being the largest market due to several technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and rising awareness and acceptance of personal emergency response system (PERS) across the region. Moreover, the industry is expected to face competition in the upcoming years as numerous key players are implementing competitive strategies to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced a product named Philips Care, a new application platform that tracks and handles numerous records about senior citizens' regular check-ups and follow-ups. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D), new product launches, activities, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among leading players are creating a positive global market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

• Mobile PERS

• Landline PERS

• Others

End User Insights:

• Home-based Users

• Assisted Living Facilities

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• ADT Inc.

• Alert1 Medical Alert Systems

• Bay Alarm Medical (Bay Alarm Company)

• GreatCall Inc. (Best Buy Co. Inc.)

• Guardian Alarm

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Life Alert Emergency Response Inc.

• LogicMark Inc.

• Medical Guardian LLC

• Rescue Alert

• Tunstall Group Limited

• VRI Inc. (Modivcare Inc.)

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

