Molecular Partners to Present on its Radio DARPin Therapy (RDT) Platform at SNMMI 2023

/EIN News/ -- RDT platform offers unique approach for tailored delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors



RDT platform is focused on improving both tumor-targeting efficiency and safety over historic protein-based radioligand approaches

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, has announced it will present on its Radio DARPin Therapy (RDT) Platform at the 2023 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting being held from June 24-27 in Chicago, Illinois.

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: DARPin platform for the development of powerful targeting agents for radioligand therapy

Session Title: Innovative Radiopharmaceutical Development for Targeted Cancer Therapy

Session Number: SS39

Session Location & Timing: Room S504ab; June 27, 2023; 9:30–10:45 am local time

Order in Session: 6

Presentation Time: 10:15–10:35 am local time

Access to the slides presented at SNMMI will be available on the company website, www.molecularpartners.com under the "Scientific Documents” tab.

Molecular Partners’ RDT platform represents a unique and innovative approach for the delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors. Thanks to their small size and their high specificity and affinity, DARPins represent ideal vectors for efficient delivery of therapeutic radionuclides: RDT has the potential to selectively deliver radionuclides deeply into the targeted tumor, with long tumor retention, causing direct tumor cell killing, while limiting systemic side effects.

Molecular Partners is developing a portfolio of RDTs, both proprietary as well as in collaboration with external partners. The tumor-associated protein Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) is the first disclosed target of Molecular Partner’s proprietary RDT candidates.

Preclinical data shows that RDT can deliver high amount of radioactivity to tumors without accumulating in healthy tissues. Molecular Partners has also demonstrated that through DARPin engineering it can reduce the uptake of DARPin radio conjugates in the kidneys and therefore reduce kidney damage, a key limitation of protein-based radio therapies.

Authors & Affiliations:

Christian Lizak,1 Andreas Bosshart,1 Stephan Wullschleger,1 Martin Behe,2 Alain Blanc,2

Stefan Imobersteg,2 Alexandra Neculcea,1 Jacqueline Blunschi,1 Liridon Abduli,1 Sarah Schütz,1

Julia Wolter, 1 Christian Reichen,1 Amelie Croset,1 Alessandra Villa,1 Anne Goubier,1 Philippe Legenne,1 Roger Schibli,2 and Daniel Steiner1

1Molecular Partners AG, Schlieren-Zurich, Switzerland; 2Paul Scherrer Institute, Villingen, Switzerland

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin (designed ankyrin repeat protein) therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and virology and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, Investor Relations

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Communications

Zürich-Schlieren, Switzerland

antonio.ligi@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 723 36 81