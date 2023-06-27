Saluda Law, LLC Announces that Teresa Pierce has joined firm as a Legal Assistant
Pierce joins Saluda Law as a legal assistant to assist with the firm's Criminal Defense and Whistleblower practice areas.LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saluda Law, LLC is pleased to announce that Teresa Pierce joined Saluda Law, LLC in the role of Legal Assistant in November of 2021. Pierce is based in the Lexington, South Carolina, office of Saluda Law and has been working to ensure that the clients of Saluda Law receive the quality of service they deserve. Attorney Judah VanSyckel is thankful to have the opportunity to have brought Pierce on board as part of the team.
With years of experience in various roles, Pierce has and will continue to assist with a variety of matters for the firm. Clients can expect to see her continue to be involved with VanSyckel's criminal defense practice, which includes State and Federal matters, and with VanSyckel's whistleblower practice, which includes False Claims Act qui tam actions, FIRREA/FIAFEA declarations, and IRS whistleblower submissions. VanSyckel's practice areas are primarily focused on litigation matters and the firm is excited to have Pierce's involvement going forward in these matters.
VanSyckel's federal criminal practice has given him experience in handling a variety of white collar and fraud related federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, theft of government property, and unlicensed money transfer business charges. Additionally, he has experience with white collar charges on the state level with charges relating to insurance fraud and securities fraud. VanSyckel is a former healthcare fraud prosecutor.
Saluda Law, LLC (www.saludalaw.com) is a multi-office firm whose home circuit is the 11th SC Judicial Circuit. Judah VanSyckel's primary office is the Lexington office, which is located at 137 E. Butler Street, Lexington, SC 29072. The office can be contacted at 803-939-6927. The McCormick satellite office is located at 119-A North Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835 and that office number is 864-465-4092. The Saluda Satellite Office is located at 109 W. Church Street, Saluda, SC 29138 and the office number for that location is (864) 803-5575.
