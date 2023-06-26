Minister’s statement on representative for children and youth investigation

CANADA, June 26 - Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, has issued the following statement in response to the representative for children and youth’s investigation announcement on Monday, June 26, 2023:

“I am heartbroken at what these children endured and I extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the family, friends and communities that have been impacted by this tragedy, including Indigenous Peoples across the province who have experienced and continue to experience the trauma of a broken child-welfare system.

“My ministry is fully supportive of the representative for children and youth’s investigation. The ministry will support and participate in all efforts to bring the facts to light and will assist the representative in any way that she deems necessary. We will address all recommendations to improve the safety of children and youth in care.

“These children deserved safety, support and love and they were failed at every level. In partnership with First Nations leadership and Indigenous partners, we are determined to continue making the systemic changes that are needed to support Nations in exercising their inherent jurisdiction to provide their own services for their children and youth.

“Every young person in care must be able to trust the adults and caregivers in their lives to act with their best interests in mind, and to provide them with safety, care and support. Our focus is on protecting children and youth and ensuring their well-being.”