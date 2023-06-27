Flash News: OKX Wallet and CertiK Extend Partnership to Validate BRC-20 Token Contracts

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 26, 2023.

OKX Wallet and CertiK Extend Partnership to Validate BRC-20 Token Contracts



OKX Wallet has reaffirmed its commitment to security and transparency by extending its partnership with CertiK, a leading Web3 security platform. The successful completion of CertiK's security audit for OKX Wallet's BRC-20 token contracts validates the reliability and robustness of the contracts. OKX Wallet is the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading via its Ordinals Market. More capabilities, including the ability for OKX Wallet users to stake BRC-20 tokens and Bitcoin, are also on the way.



In May, OKX partnered with CertiK to introduce its Skynet security scoring system to the OKX Web3 Earn DeFi aggregator. Through this partnership, the protocols integrated into Web3 Earn are evaluated using CertiK's Skynet security score to determine their security standing. By helping users choose liquidity pools and staking products based on their risk tolerance, this partnership provides users with more confidence in their choices and aligns with OKX’s goal to enhance the security of the DeFi space.



CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.



