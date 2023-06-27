Maintenance work scheduled tomorrow on I-29 in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Maintenance work scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 27, on lighting structures at the 32nd Avenue Interchange on Interstate 29 in Grand Forks.



Work will begin on the northbound lanes around 9 a.m. with a lane closure in place near the project.



Then the crew will shift to the southbound lanes and the on-ramp will be closed for approximately two hours. The southbound detour will be to travel north on I-29 to Demers Avenue, then head south on I-29 back to the 32nd Avenue exit.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

