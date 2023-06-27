Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,376 in the last 365 days.

Maintenance work scheduled tomorrow on I-29 in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Maintenance work scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 27, on lighting structures at the 32nd Avenue Interchange on Interstate 29 in Grand Forks. 

Work will begin on the northbound lanes around 9 a.m. with a lane closure in place near the project.

Then the crew will shift to the southbound lanes and the on-ramp will be closed for approximately two hours. The southbound detour will be to travel north on I-29 to Demers Avenue, then head south on I-29 back to the 32nd Avenue exit.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Maintenance work scheduled tomorrow on I-29 in Grand Forks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more