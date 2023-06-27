St Johnsbury Barracks/ Request for Information/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4004727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1946 hours

STREET: Rt 302

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Kearney

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

PASSENGER: Zachary Tobin

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Rt 302 near Wallace Hill Rd in the town of Newbury. Investigation is ongoing, but it appears that the operator, Timothy Kearney of Newbury, lost control of the Chevrolet Trailblazer he was operating while travelling at a high rate of speed. Kearney left the roadway and travelled up an embankment, which resulted in the vehicle overturning, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Kearney and his passenger, Zachary Tobin of Thetford, were transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for suspected minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks.