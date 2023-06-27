Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks/ Request for Information/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 23A4004727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1946 hours 

STREET: Rt 302

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Timothy Kearney 

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT 

 

PASSENGER: Zachary Tobin

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant 

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Rt 302 near Wallace Hill Rd in the town of Newbury. Investigation is ongoing, but it appears that the operator, Timothy Kearney of Newbury, lost control of the Chevrolet Trailblazer he was operating while travelling at a high rate of speed. Kearney left the roadway and travelled up an embankment, which resulted in the vehicle overturning, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Kearney and his passenger, Zachary Tobin of Thetford, were transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for suspected minor injuries.

 

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

 

 

 

 

