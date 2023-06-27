St Johnsbury Barracks/ Request for Information/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4004727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1946 hours
STREET: Rt 302
TOWN: Newbury
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
PASSENGER: Zachary Tobin
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Rt 302 near Wallace Hill Rd in the town of Newbury. Investigation is ongoing, but it appears that the operator, Timothy Kearney of Newbury, lost control of the Chevrolet Trailblazer he was operating while travelling at a high rate of speed. Kearney left the roadway and travelled up an embankment, which resulted in the vehicle overturning, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Kearney and his passenger, Zachary Tobin of Thetford, were transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for suspected minor injuries.
This investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks.