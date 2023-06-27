Simplify the Work Day by partnering INNOCN 27-Inch 27G1G External Monitor with the Dell XPS 17
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is an industry leader that holds over 260 national patent certificates. Its commitment to monitor development has resulted in multiple design awards and recognition as "Best Overall" and "Best Portable Monitors of 2022" in highly regarded news outlets.
The INNOCN 27-Inch 27G1G Monitor is a top-tier external monitor that enhances productivity in various scenarios. With HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, it seamlessly connects to popular laptops like MacBook’s, Asus models, and the Dell XPS 17. The Dell XPS 17, powered by Windows 11, has a 17-inch slim-bezel display and impressive computing power. It features HDMI, USB-C, and four Thunderbolt 4 display ports, as well as a full-size SD card reader. The Dell XPS 17 comes in various versions, each equipped with lightning-fast CPUs, generous storage, and a breathtaking 4K UHD+ display. With the INNOCN 27G1G as its partner, the Dell XPS 17 transforms into a multitasking powerhouse, leveraging the added screen space to maximize efficiency.
The 27G1G is priced at $199.99 for Amazon US customers, while Amazon EU customers can acquire it for €189.00. With an external monitor like the 27G1G monitor, users can significantly enhance their workflow.
It features 1920 x 1080p FHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 99% sRGB color accuracy. It ensures crystal-clear images for work documents and research papers. Gamers will appreciate the G-Sync and Freesync technologies that combat screen tearing and stuttering, delivering smooth performance during fast-paced games.
The 27G1G offers VESA mount compatibility, eye protection technology for extended usage, and IPS security monitoring for network safety. Users can engage in various activities with confidence and comfort. Revered as the "laptop second monitor," the 27G1G has received positive worldwide reviews, cementing its status as an outstanding external monitor.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GJC16J
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMQ945B
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMQ945B
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BBMQ945B
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BBMQ945B
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B0BBMQ945B
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BBMQ945B
SE: https://www.amazon.de/se/B0BBMQ945B
Pearl Li
