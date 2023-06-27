CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Luis Angel Castillo Francisco, a male Mexican citizen from San Luis Acatlan, Guerrero, Mexico wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide.

“This individual will be sent to Georgia to face his criminal charges thanks to our CBP officers who screen all travelers entering the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On June 22, 2023, 23-year-old Luis Angel Castillo Francisco arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Castillo was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers confirmed the accused individual’s identity through the totality of information available along with identification of an active arrest warrant from Ware County Sheriff’s Office in Waycross, Georgia. Castillo has been wanted since June of 2023 and has multiple charges including homicide, negligent manslaughter with vehicle, driving under the influence, and driving without a license. Negligent manslaughter involving a vehicle is a first-degree felony in the State of Georgia.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Castillo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Georgia.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.