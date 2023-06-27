Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,363 in the last 365 days.

US and CNMI Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of the Life and Service of Honorable Candido “Candy” Taman

In deep respect for the passing of the Honorable Candido “Candy” B. Taman, I hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth, together with the flag of the United States of America, are to be flown at half-staff at the Juan Atalig Sablan Memorial Building and upon all public buildings, instrumentalities, and grounds within the Commonwealth until the sunset of the day of his interment. 

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 26th day of June 2023.

Sincerely,

/s/

Arnold I. Palacios

Governor

###

You just read:

US and CNMI Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of the Life and Service of Honorable Candido “Candy” Taman

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more