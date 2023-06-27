30 Days Left To Apply For FEMA Assistance

Guam residents with losses caused by Typhoon Mawar have 30 days remaining to register for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is July 27.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for:

Temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes.

Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

Replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances and vehicle repair or replacement.

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, moving and child-care expenses as well as funeral and transportation expenses.

Typhoon Mawar survivors should register for assistance even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents) or by stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center located at Guam Community College, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, C.L. Taitano Elementary School and Inalahan Community Center.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .

