Temporary Roof Repair Still Available, Apply by June 30

The RISEUP program, a collaboration between The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, continues to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar. The deadline to enroll for this free service is June 30, 2023.

“This milestone represents the commitment, hard work and collective efforts of our U.S. Servicemembers, Guam partners, and all of the USACE personnel working behind the scenes,” Lt. Col. Chelsey O’Nan, senior USACE representative on Guam said. “We are proud to be able to assist the residents of Guam during this recovery by providing a quality, temporary roofing solution through the RISEUP program.”

Guam residents who have damaged metal roofs can enroll for the program through their mayor’s office. There are three steps to sign up:

Guam resident contacts their mayor’s office to apply.

Resident’s roof damage is assessed for eligibility.

If eligible, a temporary metal roof is installed.

For complete eligibility information and a list of mayor’s offices in your area read: RISEUP Program Launches to Help Repair Metal Roofs.

It is important to note that Guam residents do not need to register with FEMA to qualify for this program and participation will not affect other forms of federal disaster assistance, such as those provided by FEMA.

The timeline for how fast temporary roofs can be installed will be largely based on the number of requests and size of the area impacted.

Emergency roof repair assistance is limited to pre-disaster owner-occupied residences. Repairs to commercial properties, including rental units are ineligible.

For more information on Guam’s recovery from Typhoon Mawar, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 9 (@femaregion9)/Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.