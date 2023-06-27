Evacuation Cleared in Danville VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

St Johnsbury Barracks

NEWS RELEASE

Sending on behalf of Danville Fire Chief,

Residents that were evacuated due to an active fire scene located at 24 Sugar Ridge Road (Sugar Ridge Campground) in Danville, specifically Stage Coach Road and Durgan Road can return to their homes. Sugar Ridge Campground residents can also return to their campgrounds with the exception of those that are within 500 feet of the gas tanks.