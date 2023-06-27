Thin Client Market Size to Hit $2.6 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Services

Thin Client Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global thin client market is driven by factors such as rise in adoption of cloud-based services and centralized data storage and backup.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global thin client industry generated $1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. The global thin client market is driven by factors such as rise in adoption of cloud-based services and centralized data storage and backup. Also, an increasing data center investments create opportunities for the thin client market amid growing storage demand from digital transformation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the thin client market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing thin client market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the thin client market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global thin client market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The healthcare segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe:

By application, the healthcare segment accounted for nearly one-third of the thin client market revenue in 2022 and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032. The increasing demand for thin clients in the healthcare industry can be attributed to the growing adoption of telemedicine. Thin clients enable healthcare providers to conduct virtual consultations, remotely monitor patients, and deliver care outside of traditional healthcare settings.

On the other hand, the government segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.66% during the period from 2023 to 2032. The government sector offers significant growth opportunities for the adoption of thin clients, particularly through effective disaster recovery and business continuity strategies.

The standalone segment to rule the roost:

By form factor, the standalone segment dominated the thin client market in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue, and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to significant trends and opportunities within the market. One notable trend is the growing adoption of remote work and mobility solutions.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, Asia-Pacific emerged as the region with the highest share in the thin client market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to offer tremendous growth opportunities for the thin client market.

However, North America region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players-

• Dell Inc.

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

• Fujitsu

• LG Electronics

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Siemens

• IGEL

• OnLogic

• Thinvent

The report analyzes these key players of the thin client market. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and agreements to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

