George Stamas AM is a Proud Board Director of Bridge of Hope

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge of Hope is a not-for-profit foundation helping young people overcome disadvantage, exclusion and oppression by addressing social justice issues and breaking down the barriers they face.

We also address the stolen human rights of the wrongfully convicted and present a community awareness of the relevant issues via the BoH Speakers Bureau’s – Community Connector’s and House of Truth.

We provide the hope and real-world tools needed to turn vulnerable lives around. This is achieved through collaborative partnerships, advocacy groups and volunteers.

Two key programs are Bridging the Gap and the Innocence Initiative.

50% of young people entering the corrections system come from the state care system. Of them, young women are most at risk.

That’s where we come in.

Can you imagine turning 18 or even 21 and being asked to leave your house with nothing? No support networks, no financial support — nothing.

You can’t even open a bank account because you don’t have the identification needed.

For many, this is a reality. Importantly, it can also lead to increased risks of homelessness, mental health issues, criminal offences, early parenthood and drug and alcohol problems.

This program was developed to bridge the gap for young people transitioning from Out-of-Home care into independent living.

